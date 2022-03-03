Gran Turismo 7 will get new cars, racetracks, and more in future updates

It has been revealed by Sony and Polyphony Digital that future updates are planned for Gran Turismo 7 that will add new cars, courses, and more to detailed racing sim. The latest entry in the long-running PlayStation series will be supported after its March 4 launch.

Revealed in a blog post, Gran Turismo 7 is getting post-launch support via updates that will add new content and features to the game, along with proving fixes for any bugs that might be plaguing the game. Players of the game can look forward to updates that will add new cars, courses, World Circuits events, Mission races, Music Rally songs, engine parts to swap, Lobby features, Time Trials for “Sport” mode, and more.

While not as exciting, improvements and fixes are promised via future updates. This includes “improvements to the penalty algorithm and overall quality of online races.” Neither publisher nor developer has revealed what new cars or courses we might see added in future updates, but support for the game appears to be ongoing, with the team adding “we hope you will look forward to the ever-evolving Gran Turismo 7.”

Gran Turismo 7, which has limited offline play, looks to be a title that Sony and Polyphony Digital will support after launch. Given the support Gran Turismo Sport received long after its 2017 release, it’s safe to say that Gran Turismo 7 should remain a concern for the studio for the foreseeable future. While not every game needs to be a live-service title, new content is always appreciated.