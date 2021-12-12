Granblue Fantasy: Relink gets worldwide 2022 release

Originally announced five years ago as Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link, the Cygames developed action RPG has gone through a long development cycle. It was eventually renamed Granblue Fantasy: Relink, with information slowly trickling out over time. Fortunately, eager fans will finally get to play the game next year.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink launches worldwide in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. A specific release date was not given. The news comes via a teaser trailer released by Cygames during the Granblue Fantasy Fes 2021 event.

Granblue Fantasy is a popular media franchise that encompasses anime and manga in addition to different genres within the gaming space. The intellectual property started with 2014’s Granblue Fantasy, a 2D JRPG for mobile devices and web browsers. It was only released in Japan, so audiences in other territories are more likely familiar with Granblue Fantasy: Versus, a 2D fighter co-developed by Cygames and Arc System Works of Guilty Gear and BlazBlue fame. The upcoming 3D action RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, also involves a notable collaboration. In this case, Platinum Games was commissioned to help with the game’s combat. The contract ran from 2016 through to early 2019, leaving Cygames with the task of finishing the rest of development internally.