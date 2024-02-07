Recommended Videos

Hidden throughout each chapter in Granblue Fantasy: Relink are challenges that players can tackle if they’re feeling brave enough. These challenges are locked behind Omen Stones, and we’re sure they’re harder than anything else the game throws at players in its entire runtime.

While playing through the impeccable story in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, players will encounter red rocks that signal a foreboding challenge. These are Omen Stones, which lock high-level enemies away until players activate them. Each one is tough, and most players will skip them on their first playthrough, but they’re important for getting every possible upgrade and piece of gear ready for the endgame raids.

Related: How to Complete All Folca Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

All Omen Stones & Where to Find Them in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In the table below, we’ve listed every Omen Stone in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and where players can find them. This is designed to help those who have skipped Omen Stones go back through the game and complete them once they’ve assembled a suitable party.

Note that this table is a work in progress and will be added to as we discover more Omen Stones.

Omen Stone Where to Find it

Chapter 2 Omen Stone This first Omen Stone is located at the start of Chapter 2. It’s in the village location where players rescue townsfolk, close to the waterfall.

Chapter 3 Omen Stone Players will find this Omen Stone after defeating the Goblins as they start Chapter 3. It’s on the lower section of the ground as they approach the rickety buildings.

Chapter 4 Omen Stone #1 This is the first truly challenging Omen Stone in the game. It’s in the first Chapter 4 boss arena, available right after the boss fight. Players will need to turn around from the spawn point at the fight’s end to see it.

Chapter 4 Omen Stone #2 Players will find the second Omen Stone in Chapter 4 after encountering Historia. At the second wave defense point, players can access the Omen Stone after Historia opens the door.

How Omen Stones Work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Omen Stones are red challenge rocks that players can interact with to activate a small, wave-based battle in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Once activated, players must defeat a wave of smaller enemies within a short time limit. Then, if they manage to do that, a boss will spawn, which they’ll need to defeat to complete the Omen Stone.

The bosses in each Omen Stone are some of the biggest and most difficult to defeat in the game. From Chapter 3 onwards, players will likely need to skip Omen Stones and return to them after completing the game because they’re so powerful.

Anyone who wants to learn more about Granblue Fantasy: Relink should check out our complete guide. This is where we’ve compiled everything we think is useful to know about the game so players can really make the most of their time with it.