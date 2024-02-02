Best Party Setup in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

A solid party can determine the outcome of a boss fight in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. However, with so many cute characters, a choice has never been as tough as determining the best party composition.

It’s not like I expected the game to let me carry around a pack of 7 skyfarers and a talking lizard all over Sky Realm. But hey, if it worked for chapter 0, then why not? Though removing and swapping party members in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is as easy as entering the pause menu, assembling a solid party of four allies is a must.

Each character has its own elemental type, fighting style, and appearance. If it helps you decide, those who are unworthy of filling a party slot will still tag along and contribute dialogue to the main story events, so it’s not like you’re completely missing out on them. However, if you’re interested in building the best party setup for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, this is the guide for you.

Best OG Crew Party Setup in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

If you prefer to stick to the original crew members, the best party you can compose in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is Io as a Caster/Healer, Rackham as a Ranged DPS, Katalina as a Tank, and Captain as a Melee DPS. Here is a breakdown of each of those characters and their role:

is a fire-element, gun-wielding human. He’s a competent damage dealer who never loses mobility. Spend most of your Mastery Points in the Attack category to turn him into a deadly Ranged DPS. Katalina is a water-element human whose weapon of choice is a saber. While she can deal some damage, her abilities are more suited for soaking up damage as a tank. This means most Mastery Points should go in the Defense category.

is a water-element human whose weapon of choice is a saber. While she can deal some damage, her abilities are more suited for soaking up damage as a tank. This means most Mastery Points should go in the Defense category. Io is your electric-type healer. She is technically an elemental magic caster, which means she can cast ice, fire, and electric spells and massively heal every party member.

is your electric-type healer. She is technically an elemental magic caster, which means she can cast ice, fire, and electric spells and massively heal every party member. Captain. This is you! Though you can build your character however you want, to balance out this party setup, distribute more Mastery Points into Attack than Defense.

Best Recruit Party Setup in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

If you’re OK with assembling a team that includes recruited crewmates, this is the best party setup for you in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Here is a breakdown of each of those characters and their role: