All Seedhollow Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink & How to Complete Them
Seedhollow residents have so many side quests to pile up on your Granblue Fantasy Relink questlog.
New city, same old you. Everyone in Granblue Fantasy: Relink has a side quest for you, and in a bustling city like Seedhollow, that just means more quests.
After each chapter and difficulty unlocked, you’ll get new quests to gather all over the city. They’ll slowly start piling up on your questlog. Eventually, keeping track of what is already completed, what needs to be done, and each quest’s requirements will be nearly impossible. In this guide, you’ll find every side quest in Seedhollow in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and how to complete each.
All Seedhollow Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Below, you’ll find a table with al Seedhollow side quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and how to complete them:
|Side Quest Data
|Side Quest Name
|Questgiver
|How to Complete
|Rewards
|Wolves at the Door
|Motivated Fella
|Defeat 10 Timber Wolf in the Dagger Really Done Did It counter quest.
|30 mastery points
Quick Cooldown II
Fortitude Crystal (S) x2
|Trowel and Error
|Tough-Looking Plasterer
|Hand over 5 Desert Ash from the Rilla Done Did It counter quest.
30 mastery points
Attack Power II
Improved Guard II
|Magimorphosis
|Studious Mage
|Hand over 10 Magma Worm from the Sweep the Volcano counter quest.
|250 mastery points
Fire Shard x5
|Icey Interior
|Optimistic Architect
|Hand over 5 Ice Spire from the Spare the Rod, Spoil the Valley counter quest.
|30 mastery points
Chieftain’s Braid x2
Fortitude Crystal (S) x5
|In Defense of the City
|Seedhollow Guard Captain
|Defeat 1 Rock Golem in Golemology 101: Desert Golems.
|700 mastery points
Clowning Parapet x3
Fortitude Crystal (L)
Phondam Sulfur x3
|To Whirl Again
Local Yokel
|Hand over 1 Damaged Tail Fin in Rule the Skies.
|30 mastery points
Sandtomb Resistance I
Landbeast Claw x2
Fortitude Crystal (L) x2
|The Forbidden Spirit
Meddling Guard
|Obtain the Secret Cocktail Recipe Archive
|10000 Rupies
Champion Merit x2
Critical Damage II
|Family Reporting
|Zathba’s Underling
|Defeat 3 Aviaeth Saber in Guard Out Hometown.
|10000 Rupies
Stamina II
Fortitude Crystal (S) x2
Standard Refinium x2
|Regret and Repentance
Former Crusader
|Defeat 1 Tayu’itar in No One Likes Leftovers.
|700 mastery points
Ether Battery x3
Fortitude Crystal (L)
Bloomsword Hilt x3
|Nightmare of a Shadow
|Pompous Man
|Defeat 5 Ominous Form inShedding Light on the Pillar.
|55000 Rupies
Blight Resistance III
Disast Ore x3
|Aid from Afar
|Exhausted Guard
|Obtain the Tempeal Disaster Report Archive
10000 Rupies
Potion Hoarder III
|Hidden Lesson
|Studious Mage
|Hand over 10 Busted Manikin in I See a Bloody VIsion.
1300 Rupies
250 mastery points
Light Shard x5
|Out of Serpentine Spite
|Adventurer’s Partner
|Defeat 1 Cobra in Rilla Done Did It.
|15000 Rupies
Gold Key
Fortitude Crystal (S)
|Bug Hunt
|Bug Buff
|Hand over 5 Magma Worm in Sweep the Volcano.
300 mastery points
Griffin Feather x2
|A Barrold of My Own
Penniless Swordsman
|Hand over 5 Busted Manikin in I See a Bloody VIsion.
|100 mastery points
Cascade II
Chieftain’s Braid x3
Fortitude Crystal (S) x10
|Red-Hot Seller
|Dagger
|Hand over 3 Red-Hot Cactus in Rilla Done Did It.
|100 mastery points
Injury to Insult II
Griffin Feather x3
Fortitude Crystal (S) x5
Quality Refinium x2
|Into the Unknown
|Studious Mage
|Hand over 10 Welkin Reflection in Looming Tower, Leerning Eye.
|1300 Rupies
250 Mastery Points
Dark Shard x5
|Eye for an Eye, Quake for a Dile
|Brazen Bloke
|Defeat 1 Quakadile in Worried about Papa.
Flamebeast Claw x3
Salamander Egg x5
|Loathsome Wings
|Beleaguered Mechanic
|Defeat 5 Wyvern in Make Our Skies Safe Again.
|250 mastery points
Quality Refinium
|Classroom Science
|Studious Mage
|Hand over 10 Ice Spire in Spare the Rod, Spoil the Valley.
|Water Shard x5
|Smith Smarter
|Troubled Blacksmith
|Defeat 10 Flame Gyre in Seeds of Trouble.
|Flawed Prism x2
Prism Chip x5
|Violent Requiem
|Violent Priest
|Defeat 10 Skeleton in Rilla Done Did It.
|530 Rupies
100 mastery points
Champion Merit x2
Critical Hit Rate II
Purgatory Bone x2
Mythril Wheel x3
|Wreck, Reduce, Recycle
|Hardworking Mechanist
|Defeat 2 Tayu’itar in No One Likes Leftovers
|Fortitude Crystal (M) x3
Quality Refinium
|Expecting the Expected
|Studious Mage
|Hand over 10 Desert Ash in Rilla Done Did It.
|1300 rupies
250 mastery points
Earth Shard x5
|Soul in the Machine
|Creepy Dude
|Hand over 2 Machine Unit in Seeds of Trouble.
|Mythril Wheel x2
Fortitude Crystal (M)
|Wrath of the Sword Veil
|Motivated Fella
|Defeat 5 Sword Veil Fellowship in Absolutely No Trespassers!
|Landbeast Claw x3
Bizarre Wing x3
Fortitude Crystal (M)
Quality Refinium x2
|Windy Memories
|Studious Mage
|Hand over 10 Cobblestones in Bash the Goblin Hordes.
|Wind Shard x5
|Cooling Bones
|Innovative Machinist
|Hand over 1 Bleak Bone in A Bone to Peak.
|Griffin Feather x2
Tempestone
|A Goopy Research
|Passionate Researcher
|Defeat 3 Silverslime and 3 Goldslime in Slimepede.
|Aegis III
Fast Learner III
|Dynamic Design
|Motivated Game Designer
|Hand over 2 Griffin Talon in Drumsticks au Griffin.
|Mirage Munition x3
Giant Beak x2
Cyclone Orb x3
|Iced Water Supplies
|Off Duty Soldier
|Defeat 3 Aqua Gyre in Spare the Rod, Spoil the Valley.
|Flawless Prism
Flawed Prism x10