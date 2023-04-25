Grand Theft Auto V Tests Players’ Skills With Two New Deathmatch Modes

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are known for being violent games, but that is part of the fun. The game houses so many weapons that players can use to either complete missions use to take down other players. Learning weapons is key if you want to be successful either online or off. Now, Grand Theft Auto V has added some new Deathmatch Modes to help players improve their skills.

While playing in online mode is incredibly fun, especially with all the fancy cars and illegal money-making opportunities that are available, players will have to deal with others trying to take their hard-earned spoils. If a player is skilled or lucky, they may be able to defeat their opponents, but even if they don’t, they can now challenge the other player to a Deathmach to fight for their pride.

New Deathmatch Modes Added To GTA

During last week’s update, there were some new modes added to the game, making the competitive nature of GTA more intense. Two new Deathmatch modes were added to the game, changing some of the weaponry as well.

The first new Deathmatch is Shake Up, and it’s pretty self-explanatory. Each time you kill an opponent or die, your weapon is changed. This mode can be played with 2 to 16 players, and there are three different locations on the GTA map where you can play it. Playing it will definitely help players learn their weapons more quickly.

The second new mode is Deathmatch Top Marks, just like Shake Up, players can play with 2 to 16 players. The goal is to get the most points, but there is a catch that makes the game a little more intense. The team in the lead and their location will be shared, making it tougher for them to hide and win.

These new Deathmatches will definitely keep players busy as they learn more of their skills with their weapons, making them better equipped to take on their foes in Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online.