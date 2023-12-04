Rockstar Games Forced To Debut GTA 6 Trailer Following Leaks

Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer a day early following the full leak of the trailer by a now-suspended twitter account, leaving fans reeling in the chat and on social media.

The first GTA 6 trailer was set to air on December 5, 2023, at 9 AM EST, with fans sitting in the live chat a day in advance as they wait to get the first official look at the game. However, the cinematic trailer has released early, stunning the fanbase.

GTA Fans Flock to Live Trailer As Leaks Hit Social Media

As nearly 50,000 GTA fans sat waiting on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel ahead of its official drop, the trailer has seemingly leaked on Twitter. Following the leak, the developer dropped the trailer ahead of the original release timeframe with a post on Twitter reading “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing”. The leaked trailer and the Twitter account have been suspended as of this writing.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

The trailer already has over a million likes on YouTube directly after the reveal. The GTA 6 trailer could be one of the most heavily anticipated gaming announcements of the year, making the leaks all the more frustrating for those waiting to watch the trailer.

When Will GTA 6 Release?

According to the trailer, the game will be released in 2025. This isn’t a surprising timeframe, though it could frustrate fans who have already waited a decade for the next installment of the series.

Despite the hype, there is concern that Grand Theft Auto 6 will struggle to meet the expectations of the playerbase and that fans could be disappointed if Rockstar doesn’t radically overhaul gameplay. Hopefully, additional trailers and news in the coming year will help ease these fears, and continue to build on the monumental hype that already exists surrounding the upcoming title.