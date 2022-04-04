Half-Life Alyx mod Levitation promises to add a four to five-hour story campaign later this year

More story is coming to Half-Life: Alyx but not in the way VR players might think as a new story campaign is coming to the game through the mod Levitation. The fan-made mod will take around four to five hours to complete and will see players investigate a mysterious levitating building, there seems to be more of a focus on action and thriller based on Levitation’s trailer.

The free downloadable mod is being developed in collaboration between SFM animator Corey Laddo and level designer/artist Shawn Snelling who is better known as CS: GO map creator FMPONE. The project was originally announced in July, the Levitation Mod is set will add an entirely new story and environments which will release this summer according to a trailer description of the mod.

The trailer definitely gives Half-Life: Alyx players a good look at the upcoming content which looks to see the return of G-Man and Russell. The new information on the mod has led to excitement among fans with one YouTube comment saying “God I hope this isn’t a delayed April Fool’s joke because I am so excited to see this.”

Levitation is one of many mods players have added to the game since its release including a BioShock-themed mod, a multiplayer mode and a horde mode that sees players facing waves of enemies. The upcoming mod seems to be the only new Half-Life content coming but maybe news is coming as references to a Half-Life: Alyx sequel was datamined from Aperture Desk Job last month.