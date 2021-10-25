Halo Infinite campaign trailer showcases Master Chief’s open-world war against the Banished

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer madness has been placed under the spotlight for months leading up to the game’s release on December 8. Now, we have a much better look at the game’s campaign, where Master Chief will be facing off against the Banished on Zeta Halo in an open-world experience.

The campaign takes place on Zeta Halo, a world controlled by the Banished, a splinter group that broke off from the Covenant and the primary antagonist of Halo Infinite. They have bases containing specific territory locations that Master Chief will have to eliminate, each full of unique collectibles players have the chance to find during their journey.

Master Chief will be able to call down a variety of vehicles to aid in his fight. Of course, he’ll also be able to commandeer any driven by the enemy, with the aid of his grappling hook, to hop aboard at a moment’s notice. You’ll also be able to use the grappling hook to bring weapons and explosives to Master Chief, causing untold destruction on the enemies and the bases they’re protecting.

Halo Infinite follows the events of Halo 5: Guardians and Master Chief is still looking for Cortona. However, he has a new AI named The Weapon, who has an eerie similarity to Cortona. This AI will be working alongside Master Chief during the campaign, assisting her however she can against the Banished. There are also scattered UNSC forces in the world that can appear alongside Master Chief, jumping into the co-pilot seats of his vehicle.

Image via Halo YouTube

Halo Infinite’s open-world seems to hint at a far more creative progression than the previous games, with a much more linear story. Players will have a much larger environment to tackle with bases scattered all over Zeta Halo and even a fast travel system to make zipping around the map much easier.

We only received a small snippet of Halo Infinite’s campaign in the campaign overview, but it looks like Master Chief has his work cut out for him aiding what remains of the UNSC forces against the Banished, and other unseen threats.