Halo Infinite not ditching Xbox One, 2022 delay reports are “fake,” claims 343 Industries

Halo Infinite is not going to be delayed deeper than 2021 and is not ditching Xbox One, according to 343 Industries.

A recent rumor popped up over Resetera had disclosed details about plans for a Halo: Infinite delay to early 2022 and abandoning the cross-gen scheme that many believe is holding back Xbox Series X from showing its true potential on the game.

“We’re seeing lots of fake ‘leaks’ out there, so please don’t believe everything you read,” community manager John Junyszek told a fan on Twitter. “There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we’ll be supporting.”

When asked about dropping Xbox One support for Halo: Infinite, Junyszek added that “we’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

Hey Eric – we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 25, 2020

It’s not a surprise that 343 Industries comes out with such statements, but it’s worth noting that their debunks had been debunked previously. A rumor that Halo Infinite could end up opting for a split release has been around for a while, and the studio has always denied it, while the head of Xbox has just confirmed they were close to doing so before delaying the game.

So, while we don’t have details and can’t verify the rumor, there’s a chance this is not out of the table when it comes to outlining the Halo: Infinite’s future.