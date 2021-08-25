Halo Infinite now has an official December release date

Halo Infinite, the next title in Microsoft’s largest homegrown franchise, finally has a release date. The game will be arriving on December 8. Microsoft confirmed the launch date during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

A lot is riding on the release, as the game was originally supposed to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X/S. The game was delayed by over a year due to a negative reaction to early gameplay. There was some more recent negative press when it was revealed that Halo Infinite would be launching without Forge, or cooperative play.

The news around cooperative play and Forge mode was originally seen as a soft setup for a further delay of the game, but thankfully those rumors have turned out to be false. The bad news is that players who have made it a tradition to run through the Halo campaign with friends will not be able to do it with Halo Infinite. Cooperative mode is expected to launch during the game’s second season.