Halo Infinite will finally let you earn “Credits” starting in Season 2

Although Halo Infinite has been a tremendous success, it has also suffered its fair share of issues. Whether it’s the current state of Big Team Battle or the often overpriced items in the store, players have rightfully had complaints about both. Thankfully, it seems major changes are coming to the store, at least.

Earlier this week, Jerry Hook, Head of Design at 343 Industries, told players that the store would be getting reduced pricing across the board, the ability to buy items outside their bundles, and that the team would be focusing on adding more value to offerings within the store. However, thanks to a recent post on Halo Waypoint, we now have even bigger news, “Credits will be earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass.”

This fundamental change will finally allow players to earn “Credits” for just playing the game. Now, on its own, this would be great news, but when it comes alongside the information that you will now be able to buy items separately from their bundles, it becomes a huge win for player choice. Unsurprisingly, this change has been very well received by commenters on the Halo Waypoint post, with some players calling it “the best news in this whole thing.”