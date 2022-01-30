Halo TV series will premiere in March, full trailer coming today

A new promo for the Halo TV series has revealed the premiere date for the highly-anticipated series. The Halo series will premiere on Paramount+ on March 24. The full trailer will air at halftime during the American Football Conference (AFC) championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, which will air on CBS at noon PT.

Based on the very popular FPS games created by Bungie and published by Microsoft, the Halo series will star Pablo Schreiber as the iconic Master Chief. Jen Taylor reprises her role as the AI Cortana from the games and actress Natascha McElhone will play Cortana’s creator, Dr. Catherine Halsey. The rest of the cast includes Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine, and Rafael Fernandez.

The live-action Halo series has been a long time coming. Discussions for a live-action adaptation of Halo have been going around Hollywood for years, around the time when Halo 3 was released. Several big names got attached to the product, including Steven Speilberg, who is still on the series as an executive producer.

The series wouldn’t go into active development until 2015, and the series wouldn’t officially start production until 2018. The show was originally going to air on Showtime before moving to Paramount+ in February 2021.