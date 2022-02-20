Halo TV show will give Master Chief a face reveal

Ever since the green space marine made his debut in Halo: Combat Evolved, fans have been wondering what’s under Master Chief’s shining gold helmet visor, but soon they’ll wonder no more.

In an interview with IGN, 343i studio head and executive producer for the Halo franchise Kiki Wolfkill broke the news that fans “will see his (Master Chief) face.” The Paramount+ TV series will star Pablo Schreiber of Skyscraper and American Gods, and presumably, it’ll be his face under the Master Chief’s helmet.

While Chief’s face reveal has been teased since the ending of Halo: Combat Evolved and described in the Halo book series, Paramount’s Halo show will be the first instance of Master Chief’s canonical ugly mug. Wolfkill explained that “it felt really important to connect with the Master Chief in a different way” and that respect will be paid to a face reveal that was twenty years in the making.

The most we’ve seen of Master Chief’s face was a dimly lit, Doom Guy-esque shot of his eyes at the end of the Halo 4 Legendary campaign, giving the character a face to act with will certainly make fans of the series feel something.

We’ll mostly get a helmeted Master Chief who reveals his full face in a few pivotal scenes, or Chief will have his face out for most of the show. Until then, we can all comfortably remember that time the Halo Twitter account confirmed that Master Chief is a cat.