Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a new card RPG, announced for Android and iOS

Warner Bros. has finally announced the long-rumored Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and you might be wondering, “Didn’t they already do that, and change the name to Hogwarts Legacy?” You’d be right too. Back in October 2018, leaked footage showed a triple-A Harry Potter game that we now know to be Hogwarts Legacy, but at the time, the two rumored names floating about were Magic Awakened and Magic Forever. So, it could be that both games were already in production back then. Three and a half years is a very long time to be developing a mobile game though, so it’s more likely that “Magic Awakened” was a codename for Hogwarts Legacy, that was later co-opted by the mobile project.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened ticks a lot of familiar mobile game boxes, in that it’s a CCG (collectible card game), RPG (role-playing game), and MMO (massively multiplayer online) all rolled into one. Those terms have pretty loose definitions among mobile games, but it’s certainly a multiplayer deck-building, card-battling kind of game which bears a pretty close resemblance to the likes of AFK Arena in its screenshots.

Related: What is the release date of Hogwarts Legacy?

It promises to tick numerous Harry Potter fan service boxes too, with 80 spell cards to collect and level up, as well as the opportunity to explore Hogwarts, brew potions, and even play Quidditch. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is already in soft launch in China, and will release globally some time in 2022. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is being developed in collaboration with Chinese giant NetEase, alongside its two other forthcoming major mobile adaptations, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War and Diablo Immortal.