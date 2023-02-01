Have a Nice Death outlines the afterlife’s workflow in a paperwork-filled trailer

Have you ever wanted to play a roguelike about doing paperwork for eternity in the afterlife? No? Well, in Have a Nice Death, from developer Magic Design Studios is about just that. Currently in early access on Steam, the game sees you trying (and often failing) to get through to your employees as the afterlife’s very own CEO: Death. A new trailer, which shows off the game’s dark but cute visual style, details the daily workflow of office life, which seems to involve way too many loose documents.

Related: Hyper Light Breaker, Torchlight publisher Perfect World is now Gearbox Publishing

In the trailer, which focuses mostly on gameplay, we see quite a few of the game’s different zones, most of which are subtly distinguished by slight variations on the game’s muted color palette, as well as details ranging from sketchy looking medical equipment to barrels leaking toxic waste. There’s also a wide range of enemy types on display that run the gamut from average (but spectral) office workers to a giant slime monster to a chainsaw wielding fast food mascot.

But not every moment of the trailer is action packed. There’s also a brief rundown of the various break time activities you can take part in whenever you’re not wrangling a multitude of unruly employees. These include such time-honored office pursuits as chatting around the water cooler, raiding the shared fridge, and upgrading your wide array of deadly weapons.

You don’t have to wait too much longer to see what the full version of Have a Nice Death has to offer, as it’s slated to leave early access on March 22. The game is also scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch at the same time, with no word yet on whether it will be headed to other consoles at a later date.