Hitman studio IO Interactive is going out of its comfort zone with an online fantasy game

IO Interactive, the development studio most well known for its work on the Hitman franchise, is starting to tease one of their incoming projects in a post looking for more people to join their team. While unnamed and with very few details at this point, we know that the game is a new IP set in an online fantasy RPG world.

A new adventure begins at IOI. Join the party and help us realize our vision for a bold new online fantasy RPG: https://t.co/NV4TKL1cuO pic.twitter.com/m2xDZCqbZx — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) February 28, 2023

Just speaking speculatively on the art shown in the tweet above, Project Fantasy, as it is referred to in the developer’s Twitter bio, looks to allow at least three people to party up and go on an adventure. As you would expect, this is a big departure for the studio, with their blog post noting the new game “expands our creativity, our capabilities, and in some sense our identity.” Seemingly, the game is built up to be a live service game, with them referencing that they plan to add to it as time goes on. Unfortunately, like their upcoming Project 007, there is no real time frame for when you can expect to see this game in action, but it is likely still in the early stages of development.

While this is the first time we have seen IOI talk publically about this upcoming game, it has been mentioned in passing before. Windows Central’s Jez Corden has spoken in the past about the team working on an Xbox-exclusive game with dragons in it. While we should note that Xbox was never mentioned in the blog post above, this would almost certainly be that game in development.

I have hard evidence that IO and Microsoft were in talks for this IP a while ago, and recently it seems like the project has been greenlit, given that IO announced they're building a new team for a new IP. 🐉 — Jez (@JezCorden) April 30, 2021

Related: Hitman 3 rebranding makes it easier to buy all three games

While Project Fantasy definitely is a new direction for IO Interactive, they have proven their ability to make a successful live service game already with Hitman World of Assassination. The big question for us is how they can handle making a strictly multiplayer game. In the past, Hitman had some multiplayer sniper missions and a competitive mode, but they were not anything too special and were abandoned by the time Hitman 3 came out. Hopefully, this game can be a success story that shows something new and exciting.