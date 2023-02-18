Honkai Star Rail passes pre-registration milestone, to reward players with a free 4-star character

Fans are excited to get their hands on Honkai Star Rail, the newest open-world gacha game from HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact. Like with Genshin Impact, HoYoverse is giving players the opportunity to pre-register for the game, allowing them to start playing as soon as possible once the game is officially released. To incentivize players to pre-register, HoYoverse has also offered reward milestones, which will give all players a reward based on how many players have registered.

Related: How to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero Beta test

HoYoverse tweeted today that the latest milestone of 3,500,000 players has been passed, and the company will reward players with a new character completely for free. In the fourth stage reward, all players can expect to receive a free Serval, a 4-star character. Previous rewards have included a “Trailblazer – Welcome” Avatar, x3 Star Rail passes (the game’s premium currency you use to summon characters in the gacha), as well as x50,000 Credits.

3,500,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

Fourth stage reward unlocked! The 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) is now available! Continue to swell the ranks to qualify for and obtain Star Rail Pass ×20!



Pre-register Now: https://t.co/i8hu9xzKEY#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/g1DIBBawfv — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) February 18, 2023

One remaining pre-registration milestone remains. Once the game reaches 5,000,000 pre-registered players, you can expect to get x15 Star Rail passes for free. From pre-registering, HoYoverse will give players a total of 18 free summons for a chance to get new characters and weapons. Additionally, HoYoverse is holding another social media campaign where they are giving out 2 additional Star Rail Passes and 50,000 credits for hitting 2,500,000 followers on their social media accounts.

Honkai Star Rail is the newest open-world gacha game from the makers of Genshin Impact and looks to borrow many of Genshin Impact’s systems in regard to currency and obtaining characters. Honkai Star Rail features a new turn-based combat system as opposed to Genshin’s more action-based system. The developers are also working on a new roguelike gacha game set in a sci-fi universe, Zenless Zone Zero, which we can look forward to in the future as well.