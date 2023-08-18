Resident Evil: The Board Game Pre-Orders Kick Off With Terrifying, Detailed Minis

Fans will soon be able to enter the world of survival horror once again, as pre-orders have opened for Resident Evil: The Board Game. This game will allow you to recreate the events of the original entry in the Resident Evil series as the S.T.A.R.S team ventures into the Spencer Mansion and face the undead horde within.

Resident Evil: The Board Game is developed by Steamforged Games, which had developed board games based on Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 in the past. In Resident Evil: The Board Game, you can play a massive campaign that can last for over 27 hours or jump in for quick 60-90 minute scenarios that act as standalone adventures.

Pre-Orders Have Opened For Resident Evil: The Board Game

Image Via Steamforged Games

Having successfully been funded on Kickstarter for nearly £1.5 million, Resident Evil: The Board Game is almost ready to be shipped, with an expected launch date of October 9, 2023. You can now pre-order Resident Evil: The Board Game on the official Steamforged Games website and its expansions.

As is the case with all of Steamforged Games’ video game board games, Resident Evil: The Board Game comes with high-quality minis, including Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, and Barry Burton from S.T.A.R.S, as well as four Hunter figures and an imposing mini of the original Tyrant.

Two expansions for Resident Evil: The Board Game will be available at launch: The Bleak Outpost and Into the Darkness. The Bleak Outpost adds the underground Aqua Ring area, adding new scenarios featuring underwater creatures, which is helpful as the horrifying Nepture shark beast is a figure in the set. Into the Darkness adds the underground caves beneath the mansion, some new traps, and figures depicting Yawn the snake, and the Black Tiger spider.

Steamforged Games’ previous Resident Evil board games really captured the source material’s spirit, where every bullet counts, and danger lurks around every corner. The first entry in the Resident Evil series is ripe for a board game adaptation, thanks to its contained setting, puzzles, and enemies that haunt its halls, so the official tabletop game should have an easy time evoking the experience of the game.