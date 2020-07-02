GTA V: How To Access or Start GTA Online Doomsday Heist

It’s the end of the world as we know it.

The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online is a multi-part Heist event that will take a lot of work from your squad. To access the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online you must purchase a new building. It is a must for one of your party members to purchase a “Facility” and then become the CEO of this new facility.

To do this you need a lot of cash – if you meet the cash requirement then all you need to do is make a purchase of a new building via a few clicks on your phone. You can select any one building from the available 9 IAA Facilities (Full list is provided below) – they will be marked on the map.

Once you complete the buying process – you get complete access to the Facility. The best part is that you can customize it as you need – you get tons of customization options: 9 color schemes, a lounge, security room, personal quarters – this will be the place where you will spawn instead of your downtown apartment.

The reason you need the Facility is that there will be a Hi-Tech briefing room in the Facility and this is where you will be able to initiate the Doomsday Set-up Missions. There are three distinct acts in Doomsday Heist – Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3.

GTA Online Doomsday Heist All Content

You must purchase a Facility (Maze Bank Foreclosures) and be a CEO to start the Doomsday Heist.

All 9 Facility Locations And Price – GTA Online Doomsday Heist

  • Land Act Reservoir $2.95M
  • Paleto Bay $1.25M
  • Zancudo River $2.1M
  • Lago Zancudo $1.67M
  • Grand Senora $2.525M
  • Wind Farm $1.855M
  • Sandy Shores: $2.74M
  • Mount Gordo $1.475M

Facility Upgrades

  • Facility Style $337,500
  • Facility Graphics $175,000
  • Orbital Cannon $900,000 – [$500k manual targeting; $750k automatic targeting; 48 minute cooldown]
  • Security Room $775,000
  • Lounge $340,000
  • Sleeping Quarters $290,000

New Vehicles Location And Price – GTA Online Doomsday Heist

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

  • Riata – $380,000
  • Yosemite – $485,000
  • Revolter
  • Savestra
  • Sentinel
  • Streiter

Legendary Motorsport

  • Comet Safari – $710000
  • Pariah – $1420000
  • Raiden – $1375000
  • SC1 – $1603000
  • Autarch
  • GT500
  • Hermes
  • Hustler
  • Neon
  • Viseris
  • Z190

Warstock Cache and Carry

  • Akula $2,785,000 – 3,704,050
  • Avenger $3,450,000 [Gun Turret $200k; Vehicle Workshop $755k; Weapon Workshop $245k] (can accommodate up to 30 players at one time)
  • Barrage $1,595,000 – 2,121,350
  • Chernobog $2,490,000 – 3,311,700
  • Deluxo $3,550,000 – 4,721,500 [Available upgrades – machine gun and rockets]
  • Khanjali $2,895,000 – 3,850,350
  • RCV (Riot) $2,350,000 – 3,125,500
  • Stromberg $2,395,000 – 3,186,350
  • Thruster $2,750,000 – 3,657,500
  • Volatol $2,800,000 – 3,724,000
  • Komacho

Weapons – GTA Online Doomsday Heist

  • Bullpup Rifle MK2 $105,750
  • Marksman Rifle MK2 $149,000
  • Pump Shotgun MK2 $82,500
  • Revolver MK2 $99,000
  • SNS Pistol MK2 $79,575
  • Special Carbine MK2 $135,000

