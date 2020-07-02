GTA V: How To Access or Start GTA Online Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online is a multi-part Heist event that will take a lot of work from your squad. To access the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online you must purchase a new building. It is a must for one of your party members to purchase a “Facility” and then become the CEO of this new facility.

To do this you need a lot of cash – if you meet the cash requirement then all you need to do is make a purchase of a new building via a few clicks on your phone. You can select any one building from the available 9 IAA Facilities (Full list is provided below) – they will be marked on the map.

Once you complete the buying process – you get complete access to the Facility. The best part is that you can customize it as you need – you get tons of customization options: 9 color schemes, a lounge, security room, personal quarters – this will be the place where you will spawn instead of your downtown apartment.

The reason you need the Facility is that there will be a Hi-Tech briefing room in the Facility and this is where you will be able to initiate the Doomsday Set-up Missions. There are three distinct acts in Doomsday Heist – Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3.

GTA Online Doomsday Heist All Content

You must purchase a Facility (Maze Bank Foreclosures) and be a CEO to start the Doomsday Heist.

All 9 Facility Locations And Price – GTA Online Doomsday Heist

Land Act Reservoir $2.95M

Paleto Bay $1.25M

Zancudo River $2.1M

Lago Zancudo $1.67M

Grand Senora $2.525M

Wind Farm $1.855M

Sandy Shores: $2.74M

Mount Gordo $1.475M

Facility Upgrades

Facility Style $337,500

Facility Graphics $175,000

Orbital Cannon $900,000 – [$500k manual targeting; $750k automatic targeting; 48 minute cooldown]

Security Room $775,000

Lounge $340,000

Sleeping Quarters $290,000

New Vehicles Location And Price – GTA Online Doomsday Heist

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Riata – $380,000

Yosemite – $485,000

Revolter

Savestra

Sentinel

Streiter

Legendary Motorsport

Comet Safari – $710000

Pariah – $1420000

Raiden – $1375000

SC1 – $1603000

Autarch

GT500

Hermes

Hustler

Neon

Viseris

Z190

Warstock Cache and Carry

Akula $2,785,000 – 3,704,050

Avenger $3,450,000 [Gun Turret $200k; Vehicle Workshop $755k; Weapon Workshop $245k] (can accommodate up to 30 players at one time)

Barrage $1,595,000 – 2,121,350

Chernobog $2,490,000 – 3,311,700

Deluxo $3,550,000 – 4,721,500 [Available upgrades – machine gun and rockets]

Khanjali $2,895,000 – 3,850,350

RCV (Riot) $2,350,000 – 3,125,500

Stromberg $2,395,000 – 3,186,350

Thruster $2,750,000 – 3,657,500

Volatol $2,800,000 – 3,724,000

Komacho

Weapons – GTA Online Doomsday Heist