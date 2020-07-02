GTA V: How To Access or Start GTA Online Doomsday Heist
It’s the end of the world as we know it.
The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online is a multi-part Heist event that will take a lot of work from your squad. To access the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online you must purchase a new building. It is a must for one of your party members to purchase a “Facility” and then become the CEO of this new facility.
To do this you need a lot of cash – if you meet the cash requirement then all you need to do is make a purchase of a new building via a few clicks on your phone. You can select any one building from the available 9 IAA Facilities (Full list is provided below) – they will be marked on the map.
Once you complete the buying process – you get complete access to the Facility. The best part is that you can customize it as you need – you get tons of customization options: 9 color schemes, a lounge, security room, personal quarters – this will be the place where you will spawn instead of your downtown apartment.
The reason you need the Facility is that there will be a Hi-Tech briefing room in the Facility and this is where you will be able to initiate the Doomsday Set-up Missions. There are three distinct acts in Doomsday Heist – Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3.
GTA Online Doomsday Heist All Content
You must purchase a Facility (Maze Bank Foreclosures) and be a CEO to start the Doomsday Heist.
All 9 Facility Locations And Price – GTA Online Doomsday Heist
- Land Act Reservoir $2.95M
- Paleto Bay $1.25M
- Zancudo River $2.1M
- Lago Zancudo $1.67M
- Grand Senora $2.525M
- Wind Farm $1.855M
- Sandy Shores: $2.74M
- Mount Gordo $1.475M
Facility Upgrades
- Facility Style $337,500
- Facility Graphics $175,000
- Orbital Cannon $900,000 – [$500k manual targeting; $750k automatic targeting; 48 minute cooldown]
- Security Room $775,000
- Lounge $340,000
- Sleeping Quarters $290,000
New Vehicles Location And Price – GTA Online Doomsday Heist
Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Riata – $380,000
- Yosemite – $485,000
- Revolter
- Savestra
- Sentinel
- Streiter
Legendary Motorsport
- Comet Safari – $710000
- Pariah – $1420000
- Raiden – $1375000
- SC1 – $1603000
- Autarch
- GT500
- Hermes
- Hustler
- Neon
- Viseris
- Z190
Warstock Cache and Carry
- Akula $2,785,000 – 3,704,050
- Avenger $3,450,000 [Gun Turret $200k; Vehicle Workshop $755k; Weapon Workshop $245k] (can accommodate up to 30 players at one time)
- Barrage $1,595,000 – 2,121,350
- Chernobog $2,490,000 – 3,311,700
- Deluxo $3,550,000 – 4,721,500 [Available upgrades – machine gun and rockets]
- Khanjali $2,895,000 – 3,850,350
- RCV (Riot) $2,350,000 – 3,125,500
- Stromberg $2,395,000 – 3,186,350
- Thruster $2,750,000 – 3,657,500
- Volatol $2,800,000 – 3,724,000
- Komacho
Weapons – GTA Online Doomsday Heist
- Bullpup Rifle MK2 $105,750
- Marksman Rifle MK2 $149,000
- Pump Shotgun MK2 $82,500
- Revolver MK2 $99,000
- SNS Pistol MK2 $79,575
- Special Carbine MK2 $135,000