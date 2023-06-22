Indiana Jones Game Revealed To Be Xbox Exclusive During FTC Trial

Microsoft has gone to court today to face the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Over the next few days, we will likely get a lot of information from all parties involved. Today, we already have a pretty big scoop thanks to the hearing.

It’s been revealed during the trial that the upcoming Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames will be an Xbox and PC exclusive title, despite initially being a multiplatform title until Microsoft stepped in.

The Title Was Planned to Be Multiplatform Before the Bethesda Acquisition

As reported by The Verge, which is covering the ongoing FTC vs. Microsoft trial, Bethesda’s head of publishing, Pete Hines, revealed the upcoming game based on the popular Indiana Jones film series would be an Xbox and PC exclusive, as well as being available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. It was also revealed that the original deal signed with Disney was to create a game that would be multiplatform, but after the Microsoft acquisition of the studio, the deal was amended.

When asked why this decision was made, Hines explained that it was partly to allow for more “streamlined” development with fewer versions to work on and test. Additionally, he revealed that it was to “reduce risk” when dealing with the licensor, and Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said that the Bethesda should take each titles exclusivity on a “case-by-case” basis.

First revealed in 2021, the Indiana Jones game is being developed by MachineGames, the developers behind the modern Wolfenstein titles, and is one of the studios under the Bethesda/Zenimax umbrella that was acquired during the 2020 deal. Since its reveal, little has been shown or mentioned about the game other than Bethesda’s Todd Howard, an executive producer on the game, stating it will be a “mashup” of genres and gameplay.

Both Redfall and Starfield also shifted to Xbox exclusive after the Bethesda Acquisition, and the FTC argues that this shows a clear behavior by Microsoft to say one thing and do another, which they believe could carry over to Activision Blizzard.

We will likely have more revelations like this in the coming days as the trial continues, and ultimately see if this ongoing will they, won’t they with Activision Blizzard and Microsoft will be coming to an end.