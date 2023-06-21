Barbie Movie Cars Are Coming To Forza Horizon 5

Fans have uncovered listings for two new cars inspired by the Barbie Movie in Forza Horizon 5. While these cars are listed in the game, they’re not available to claim or unlock at the time of writing. The only way to see them in-game is by using blueprints in the Event Lab as AI opponents.

Gaming YouTuber Don Joewon Song was the first to discover the upcoming Barbie Movie vehicles in FH5. A 2022 Barbie Movie Hummer EV Pickup comes in grey and seems to be a version of Ken’s car, while the pink 1956 Barbie Movie Corvette EV is undeniably Barbie’s.

Fan Reception to the Barbie Movie Cars in Forza Horizon 5 is Divided

The Barbie Movie has made its way to Forza Horizon 5, and it looks like two new cars will be available as part of a promotional event that will see them gifted to players or earned as part of a set of missions, but not all fans are pleased with the new vehicles. On the Forza Horizon Subreddit, some players have completely ignored the new content and are filing the thread with complaints about a lack of bug fixes.

Forza just casually adding a Barbie EV Corvette…



A little strange as this wasn't announced anywhere during the Official-Forza stream.



There's also a Barbie variation of the GMC Hummer EV Truck. pic.twitter.com/QUAqwW2r3Q — Don Joewon Song (@DonJoewonSong) June 20, 2023

While some fans are frustrated with bugs the developer Playground Games hasn’t addressed, others are ecstatic about the promotion. One fan exclaimed, “LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!” And another added, “I will now buy your game.” The floodgates have now inadvertently been opened for the Forza Horizon 5 community to express their love of the Barbie Movie, and they’re not holding back.

Forza X Barbie may seem like an odd crossover for a fairly serious racing title, but it makes sense, given that the rights to Barbie are owned by Mattel, the company that owns the rights to the Hot Wheels brand. Forza Horizon 5 received a Hot Wheels DLC last year, so it’s not surprising to see the company bringing another of its brands to the title. The Barbie Movie comes to theaters next month, so players will likely need to wait until then to discover what challenges they’ll have to complete to unlock these shiny new vehicles.