Infinity Ward removes two of three maps added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare last week

Last week Activision dropped what was most likely Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s final DLC. Included in the Season Two: Reloaded DLC without fanfare was three map packs – a revamped version of the original trilogy’s Killhouse, as well as the Al-Raab Airbase and gunfight map Drainage. Many considered it a final gift from Activision and Infinity Ward to fans and played them in earnest.

However, in a bizarre twist both the Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase maps, which were only available to play in private matches in the first place, were recently pulled from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. As in simply gone from the list of maps players can select in custom games.

This currently leaves Killhouse, which was added to multiplayer proper, as the remaining map of the three along with its 24/7 Mosh Pit playlist. No statement has been released from either Activision or Infinity Ward regarding the move, just as there was no news of the maps’ original inclusion.

This isn’t the only time content has been silently released and then subsequently pulled from Modern Warfare either. Previously players had spotted the Sparks Operator Bundle in the store, which also included the unreleased Sykov pistol. The bundle was eventually taken back out.