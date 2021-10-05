Insomniac Games reminds fans that Resistance isn’t coming back

Insomniac Games, developer of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has been sharing images of the beloved Resistance franchise over the past few days, leading many fans to believe that news regarding a new entry or remakes was on the way. However, the developer has now stepped in to dash all hopes of either happening.

The Resistance franchise became popular on the PS3, with entries on the PSP and Vita as well. However, the games never made the jump to PS4 without even a remastered trilogy as Killzone received. Many fans have been holding out hope that Sony would allow Insomniac Games to bring Resistance to PS5 somehow, which is why two posts featuring images from the game gained so much traction.

The Chimera were never big fans of photographs… pic.twitter.com/Jra82tuyMH — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 2, 2021

The first mage seems to be promotional material for Resistance 2, showing Chimera bursting out of a plane and invading an American airbase.

The second image is of one of the colossal Goliath mechs that the Chimera used to destroy all human military when their invasion began. This is the post with the most comments regarding a potential remaster or remake of the series.

However, Insomniac Games has now responded by telling fans that it uses Twitter to celebrate all of its games, from Resistance to Spyro, “We don’t intend to tease but rather to remember our history, it’s a big part of who we are. Thank you for the ongoing support!” This shuts down all theories about remakes, remasters, or new entries coming to the PS5. For now, at least, it looks like the Resistance franchise is staying firmly in the past.