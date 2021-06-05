It looks like The Medium is coming to PS5

The Medium launched early this year and was one of the first major next-gen releases for the Xbox Series X/S. It might not have been the Halo Microsoft was looking for, but at least it was exclusive. Well, it might not be anymore.

As spotted by Gematsu, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the game. Koch Media has stated earlier this year that the game would be getting a physical release. However, the company didn’t state exactly what platforms it would release on. If you make your way over to the ESRB website, you will notice the game has been rated for both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

The Medium is a paranormal thriller/horror game that released earlier this year in January. It didn’t light the world on fire, but it did feature some interesting gameplay aspects I haven’t seen much of before.

One of the core gameplay aspects is splitting the game world across two different realities: the spirit world and the physical world. Players must complete puzzles and challenges across both of the worlds. Whenever the game does make its way over to the PlayStation 5, players should be in for an interesting ride. Especially horror game fans.