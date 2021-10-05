James Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla arrives in Rocket League later this week

Rocket League players can soon celebrate the recent release of No Time to Die with a spot of vehicular soccer. Psyonix has teamed up with Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Aston Martin to bring James Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla to Rocket League this week. It arrives on October 7 and will be available until October 13.

The addition of 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla to Rocket League’s ever-expanding virtual garage marks the first time a hybrid car has graced the pitch. Players can grab it from the Item Shop for 1100 Credits, where it will be kitted out with 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla Engine Audio, 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla Wheels, and a Reel Life Decal.

It’s not the first time the British Secret Service agent has crossed over with Rocket League, though. As such, the Bond 007 Collection will also be available from October 7 to 13. It will set players back 2000 credits and includes 007’s Aston Martin DB5 and 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla.

There are also a few in-game Challenges for players to tackle. Successfully completing these missions will net players a 007-themed reward, which includes 007’s Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Border, and the “00 Agent” Player Title.