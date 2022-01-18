Journalist claims virtual E3 2022 could be cancelled as well

Over ten days ago, the Entertainment Software Association decided that E3 2022 won’t be an in-person event to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and opted to make it a virtual-only event again. Now a journalist is claiming that the virtual version of the biggest video game convention of the year may be scrapped altogether.

According to GameRant, VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb posted a video on TikTok saying that E3’s virtual event may “probably” be cancelled along with the physical version, which might make it the second time that E3 has been cancelled for the second time in its history since the pandemic began. The video was then reposted on YouTube, which you can see below.

“E3 has been cancelled. Well, physically it’s been cancelled, digitally probably also cancelled,” Grubb said in the video.

ESA has not commented on whether E3’s virtual event will get cancelled. In confirming the cancellation of the in-person event earlier this month, they sent out a statement saying in part, “We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

It’s best not to take Grubb’s words as gospel, as insider claims are not always credible. However, given the wording of that part of the ESA’s statement, the cancellation of E3 in its virtual format may not be outside the realm of possibility. Even if the show goes on digitally this summer, developers and publishers are either hosting their own showcases or entrusting their presentations to Geoff Keighley for Summer Games Fest.