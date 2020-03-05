Journey to the Savage Planet leaked box art reveals it is coming to Nintendo Switch

Journey to the Savage Planet for Nintendo Switch has been spotted on well-known retailer Play-Asia.

The game is now available for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is reportedly ready to release on Nintendo Switch. The title is a Metroid Prime-like AA experience from Typhoon Studios, a developer now owned by Google.

Play-Asia has not only a page listing for the yet to be announced version, but also has a Nintendo Switch cover we can show you below.

The retailer is also revealing a possible release date for the game, which is said to be shipping on June 30, 2020.

The date could well be a placeholder, but the fact itself Journey to the Savage Planet is appearing at retailers is good news for fans of the genre.

Critics have appreciated the game – it boasts a 76/100 Metascore – but has not managed to get into the top ten of the UK sales charts upon debut.