Journey to the Savage Planet leaked box art reveals it is coming to Nintendo Switch
Reportedly launching in June.
Journey to the Savage Planet for Nintendo Switch has been spotted on well-known retailer Play-Asia.
The game is now available for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is reportedly ready to release on Nintendo Switch. The title is a Metroid Prime-like AA experience from Typhoon Studios, a developer now owned by Google.
Play-Asia has not only a page listing for the yet to be announced version, but also has a Nintendo Switch cover we can show you below.
The retailer is also revealing a possible release date for the game, which is said to be shipping on June 30, 2020.
The date could well be a placeholder, but the fact itself Journey to the Savage Planet is appearing at retailers is good news for fans of the genre.
Critics have appreciated the game – it boasts a 76/100 Metascore – but has not managed to get into the top ten of the UK sales charts upon debut.