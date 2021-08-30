‘Jumping while downed’ Apex Legends bug removed in small patch

On August 30, Apex Legends released a small stability hot fix. The update didn’t add any new content to the game, but it did change a few small bugs. One of them being the lack of price on the Bangalore Edition DLC in the shop, and other more major fix being that players can no longer sometimes jump when they are knocked down.

If you noticed some weird movement on behalf of downed players lately, it isn’t just you. In the past few weeks, you may have done a double take upon seeing a downed player move in some unusual ways. Yes, there was a strange glitch that was sometimes allowing player who had been knocked down to jump. Honestly, the exploit didn’t really offer much advantage to downed players, other than disconcerting unaware players that came across them or managing to get over a small elevated surface, but the bug was sure fun.

The announcement of the fix on Respawn’s Twitter was bombarded with replies saying ‘rip hopping around’ and similar statements. Of course, it’s good for the greater stability of the game that the bug was removed, but it is clear that players enjoyed the silly ‘jumping while downed’ exploit while it lasted.