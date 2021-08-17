Everything in the Apex Legends Bangalore Edition DLC

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game. It has been since launch, and remains that way to this day. That said, there are paid Download Contents (DLCs) available for the game. Aside from the more expensive Champion Edition that unlocks all Legends through Horizon and some exclusive cosmetics, each DLC is themed around a single Legend. The Legend Edition released for Season 10 was Bangalore Edition, which comes with a share of super hero themed exclusive cosmetics, as well as a bundle of Apex Coins. Let’s take a look at all of the content with the Bangalore Edition DLC for Apex Legends.

Bangalore Edition

Bangalore Edition, like the other editions before it, comes with four exclusive cosmetics: A Legendary Legend skin, a Legendary weapon skin, a Legendary badge, an Epic weapon charm. The bundle also comes with 1,000 Apex Coins that can be used to purchased other in-game content. If you have not bought a season’s Battle Pass, the currency in this DLC is enough to buy in, with 50 coins left over.

Super Soldier (Legendary Bangalore skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trusty Sidekick (Legendary G7 Scout skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Striker (Legendary Bangalore Badge)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mark of a Hero (Epic Weapon Charm)