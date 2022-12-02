Keldeo arrives in Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event behind a paywall in a Special Research ticket

December is off to the races in Pokémon Go, and although the first event has yet to start for the Mythical Wishes season, we already have information about the second event, Mythic Blade. This event will be about the mythical Pokémon, Keldeo, the final member of the Sword of Justice team, which consists of Virizion, Cobalion, and Terrakion. It only appears during this time for those who purchase a special ticket, but if players don’t, Crabrawler is the next Pokémon to appear for everyone.

Keldeo will debut in the mobile game during a special event from December 6 to 11. It is a Water and Fighting-type Pokémon. The Special Event ticket gives you access to a Special Research called Something Extraordinary, and those who follow all the steps give you access to Keldeo in its Original Form. There will likely be an event featuring its Resolute Form in the future.

Those who also purchase the ticket will receive a Keldeo avatar T-shirt, 14 Rare Candies, 12 Silver Pinap berries, two incubators, two super incubators, two incense, along with multiple increased encounters with Fighting and Water-type Pokémon in the event, such as Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchann, Ferroseedd, and several others.

Have you seen a blur gliding across any water recently? Then you might have seen the Colt Pokémon, Keldeo!



From December 6 through December 11, 2022, Trainers will have the chance to encounter Keldeo during a special ticketed event! pic.twitter.com/1Os9o52ENX — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 2, 2022

If you don’t purchase the ticket, Crabrawler and its evolved form, Crabominable, will be available during this time. There will be a Collection Challenge happening at this point, rewarding players with a Fast and Charged TM.

Given Keldeo is a mythical Pokémon, it is expected for to be blocked off by a Special Research ticket. This happens nearly every time a mythical Pokémon is introduced to Pokémon Go, and it is later released to the public in another event. However, it might not be for all players, especially given the recent announcement of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event in February 2023.