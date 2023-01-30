Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe will feature a brand new Magolor Epilogue, according to leaked box image

According to a leaked image of the game’s box, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for Nintendo Switch might feature a brand-new playable epilogue starring the game’s villain. If the image is genuine, then this section of the game will just be one of several additions to Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, as it’s also set to include new Copy powers for Kirby.

The source for this information about Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a post on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user Sad_Bat1933, featuring a screenshot of what is supposedly the back of the game’s box. This image references a new playable epilogue starring Magolor, the villain of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, along with a menu featuring different unlockable powers. It bears mentioning that the validity of this image has yet to be confirmed.

It’s sensible for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe to feature a new playable section, as the game is more than just a remake of the Wii original. Unlike with other Kirby remakes, the developers of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe incorporated additions like new Copy powers for Kirby and an updated design for King Dedede. For once, a Kirby remake is receiving more than a coat of paint, and the new content will make it attractive to those who completed the original game, especially if there is a whole new epilogue section.

The idea of Magolor being given a starring role also makes sense, as later games in the Kirby series redeemed him and made him one of Kirby’s trusted allies. So, if the leak is accurate, then Magolor might have a chance to have a face turn in his debut game and work alongside Kirby to make amends for his actions.