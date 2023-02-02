Take a tour of Merry Magoland in a new Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe trailer

The latest trailer for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe shows off Merry Magoland, the theme park that houses various minigames and attractions for players to enjoy. It’s here where up to four players can compete against each in various Subgames to unlock special prizes.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remaster of a Wii game, but it’s receiving more than just HD visuals, as it will be adding new content, such as Kirby’s Sand Copy ability. These additions will include Merry Magoland, a new theme park outside the story mode, shown in a trailer on the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

In Merry Magoland, players can take on different Subgames and explore the park in search of Hidden Magolor stickers. It has been confirmed that Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will feature at least 10 Subgames, many of which come from earlier Kirby games. There are also a few new Subgames, such as Egg Catcher, where players must eat eggs and avoid objects, and Booming Blasters, which involves blowing up enemies with bazookas. These minigames can be enjoyed in groups of four as part of a Magoland Tour, with points accrued between each round.

There are more rewards for finishing the Subgames than just bragging rights, as a Stamp Card is filled whenever players win matches or find Hidden Magolor Stickers. These stamps will unlock new items for the players, including masks for their characters during the Subgames.

The Kirby franchise has become increasingly known for its multiplayer content on the Nintendo Switch, with Kirby Fighters 2 mimicking Super Smash Bros. and Kirby’s Dream Buffet putting Kirby into a Fall Guys-style racing game. These modes might seem like filler on the surface, but they are great for extending the lifespan of Kirby titles, as their single-player campaigns, while fun, are often short and easy. This content expansion will benefit Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, as the original game can be completed in around six or seven hours, so a bump in the multiplayer department will help keep players interested after the credits have rolled.