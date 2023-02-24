All copy abilities in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

One of the most useful powers that Kirby has is his ability to suck up enemies and steal their power for his own. This has helped make the character truly memorable in many different games, and everyone always loves seeing the costume he sports when he gets a new one. With that said, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe features a few copy abilities that were not in the original Wii game. Here is a breakdown on all of them, plus the full list of every copy power in the game.

All new copy abilities in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

There are three copy abilities in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe that were not originally in the game.

Festival

Festival is an ability that made its debut in Kirby Star Allies but is new to Return to Dream Land Deluxe. This is a single-use ability that will wipe all enemies off of the screen upon use as Kirby and friends dance and celebrate.

Mecha

Image via Nintendo

Mecha is a completely brand-new ability exclusive to Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Kirby gains a mechanical suit that allows him to fly with a jet pack, drop mines, shoot a massive laser, fire mortars, and more.

Sand

Image via Nintendo

Sand is another brand-new ability that lets Kirby create a sand castle to attack opponents. He can also create dust devils, hide in big piles of sand, and grab items from a distance. Similar to other elemental abilities, it gives him a crown of sand.

Every copy power in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Below is the full list of returning powers you can get in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe