Koei Tecmo details the new combat system in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Koei Tecmo has released a new story trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream alongside new details about the game’s combat system. Those who have played games in the Atelier franchise before may be familiar with some of the systems, but this game offers something entirely new.

Combat in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is instant. You move from exploration to combat with no load times. Up to six party members can join your team for battles, split into two groups of three. One team attacks and is the assault team, while the other is the back-up team.

You’ll be able to use both teams together with Twin Actions. This could see party members from both teams attack at once or the assault team attack while the back-up team restores health and mana in preparation for a switch. Members of the assault team can also guard those in the back-up team. After a while, members will have built up enough points in their Dual Gauge for a Dual Trigger, a special move where two party members attack at once for massive damage.

Finally, Koei Tecmo has also showcased a few of the characters in the game in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. It contains details about some of the Alchemists you’ll meet on your journey and what their abilities are.