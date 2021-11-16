New trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream reveals the creator of Erde Wiege

Publisher Koei Tecmo has released a brand new trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, showing off the journey players will take through the mysterious world they travel to and a few of the characters they’ll meet.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is the highly anticipated sequel to the original Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. In this game, players will awaken in a completely new world, Erde Wiege. Many things seem familiar here, but they’re all twisted in subtle ways.

Protagonist Sophie Neuenmuller finds herself in Erde Wiege, but her friend, Plachta, is nowhere to be seen. The game follows her journey to find her friend and escape the world, which turns out to be the dream of a young but incredibly powerful child.

The title will revolve around the same style of gameplay that the Atelier franchise is known for. Crafting will be far more important than combat, though the new focus in this game is exploring the world. New traversal systems have been developed to make every location interesting and diverse, whether barren or enemy-filled. Considering the world is a dream, exploring it and uncovering its secrets is key to finding Plachta and escaping back to Sophie’s home.