Konami investigating reports of cheating tools being used in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Konami has sent an in-game message to all players of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, saying they’re investigating reports made of a cheating tool, as well as banning any players who break their terms of service by using the said tool.

With over 10 million downloads, it’s no surprise that a few of the players will be bad apples. Plenty of games sees forms of cheating, especially free-to-play games, thanks to their accessibility. Konami is aware of this, and while an announcement is yet to be made on any official or social media channels, they’ve made it clear they’re concerned about these cheats by communicating with all players of the game.

Image via Master Duel (in-game)

The message starts with, “We are currently receiving reports regarding the use of cheating tools during battles and are investigating the addition.” Konami further adds, “We are also working on preventing the cheating.”

Konami further adds that “We strive to create a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for all Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players, and we will continue to take strict action, including banning the accounts of users who abuse any aspect of the game.”

It’s uncertain how prevalent the use of cheating tools currently is. It’s safe to say that any fair players will be happy to see that Konami is actively investigating the situation. If you have yet to get started in Master Duel, don’t let the cheating worry you. Players who log in between now and March 31 will receive 1000 gems for Master Duel for surpassing 10 million downloads.