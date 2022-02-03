Latest Apex Legends: Defiance gameplay examines the destructive moveset of Mad Maggie

Apex Legends is once again emphasizing the brutality of incoming Legend Mad Maggie, as a new batch of gameplay struts off each of her abilities. From a wild wrecking ball to an incendiary drill, the self-proclaimed villain is showcased having possibly the most aggressive moveset seen so far.

As previous screenshots have indicated that Mad Maggie will be carrying around a chain for some sort of vicious attack, it appears this item is primarily used for her dedicated finishing moves. For instance, the new gameplay shows Maggie smacking downed enemies with it until they are eliminated.

However, it also confirmed this chain will bear the exploding ball that was last revealed to be her Wrecking Ball Ultimate ability. Thus, once the legend activates this attack, the ball will be let loose from the chain to hunt down nearby enemies. Surprisingly, Wrecking Ball seemingly has more bounce than previously shown, making it tough for opponents to know where it will land.

This gameplay even highlights how powerful her Tactical and Passive abilities can be. For one, its narrator mentions that the Tactical Riot Drill Ability can break through almost all walls and shields — including Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection — in order to provide fire damage to opponents on the other side. As for her Passive Warlord’s Ire attack, not only will Maggie be able to gain bonus speed when using a shotgun, but the footage shows it will even highlight enemies she has recently damaged.

Related: Who is the voice actor for Mad Maggie in Apex Legends?

Of course, players will need to wait just a bit longer to experience these powers, as Mad Maggie and Apex Legends: Defiance Season 12 will debut on February 8.