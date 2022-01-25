Who is the voice actor for Mad Maggie in Apex Legends?

The Legends are at the heart of Apex Legends for many fans, and new additions are a cause for celebration for much of the player base.

With the upcoming Defiance update, a new Legend will be added to the roster in the form of Mad Maggie. The voice actor for Mad Maggie will be Nicola Kawana.

Let's give a massive kia ora to Nicola Kawana as we welcome her into the Apex Whānau as Mad Maggie. pic.twitter.com/VUzHOfKP4C — Respawn (@Respawn) January 24, 2022

Nicola Kawana is a veteran actor from New Zealand who is best known for her role as Huia Samuels on Shortland Street, the longest-running TV series in the country’s history. She studied her craft at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School, the country’s number one drama school, and graduated in 1994.

From there, she jumped straight into a career on the stage where she has maintained a presence ever since. She has also acted in films and on television. Mad Maggie will be her first role as a video game character.

Mad Maggie was introduced to players in the Stories from the Outlands – Judgement video. Mad Maggie was something of a catalyst for all manner of violence and riots on her home planet, so she will no doubt fit right in with the deadly Apex Legends competition.

The Defiance update will launch for Apex Legends on February 8, which will be the first time player will get a chance to get to grips with Mad Maggie.