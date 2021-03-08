Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin trailer confirms PC version, July release

While Monster Hunter Rise is dropping later this month, it’s far from the only game fans of the series have to look forward to. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is also set to launch this year. The sequel to the original Monster Hunter Stories is set to take the series’ brand of turn-based battling to a new level on July 9. Plus, it’s coming to a new system.

Originally, Monster Hunter Stories 2 was only announced for the Nintendo Switch. That made a ton of sense as the first game was only on the 3DS and mobile platforms. However, today Capcom confirmed that the game is also coming to PC via Steam. We haven’t heard if they’re also bringing the first game to PC, but that would make sense given Capcom’s willingness to port games to PC.

Regardless of the platform you choose, you’re going to have a solid little RPG on your hands. The first game didn’t blow up like Monster Hunter World did, but it set a solid foundation for the spin-off franchise. If Capcom can build upon that, this has a chance to be special.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what happened to all of those Rathalos.