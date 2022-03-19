League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics players are getting false permaban messages

League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics players logged in to the game to see a startling message, which stirred tons of panic on social media communities like Reddit. Tons of players received a “permanent ban” message, with people noticing their accounts have been banned for no reason. Even gaming journalist Jacob Wolf found his account permanently banned today.

However, players discovered this permaban seems to be a false alarm. Most players who attempt to log in again after a few tries are able to get back into the game, meaning this seems to be a Riot-side bug. Some players will have to log in several times, as players are reporting they need to log in 2-3 times to get back into the game.

Unfortunately, there are cases where players cannot log in after multiple tries, reaching a login limit that prevents them from signing into the game. Some players are reporting difficulty in submitting support tickets as well, as players log into the website en masse to report these issues.

So far, Riot Games has not released a statement about this issue. This bug is affecting both League of Legends and the mobile TFT client. Other Riot Games’ like Valorant and Wild Rift do not seem to be affected at the moment.