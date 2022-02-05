League of Legends fans have voted for Skarner to receive the next VGU update

League of Legends fans have spoken, and Skarner will be the next champion to receive a visual and gameplay update (VGU). This means Skarner will receive a full graphical overhaul, with a new base model, new skins, and updated abilities to fit within the more modern feel of League of Legends.

Skarner was released all the way back in 2011, making him one of the first champions ever in the game. The champion was notorious for a lack of skins, with a large five-year gap between his last two skins. With outdated graphics and abilities, Skarner was overdue for a change.

Surprisingly, the votes were overwhelmingly in favor of Skarner. Skarner took about 33% of the vote, with the other four candidates not even receiving 20% of the vote respectively. Skarner beat out Tryndamere, Shyvana, Kog’maw, and Nocturne for champions to receive a VGU.

Image via Riot Games

Lead Producer of Champions Ryan “Reav3” Mireles did however give Shyvana fans a light at the end of a tunnel. He stated that Shyvana “is a pretty strong contender” the next time they explore a VGU outside of a vote. Additionally, the Gothic skin line won the vote to receive a “skin thematic revamp.”