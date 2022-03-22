League of Legends is releasing a novel about Kalista’s quest to cure Queen Isolde

Riot Games isn’t holding any punches when it comes to expanding the lore of its universes, and we’re getting another story in the world of Runeterra. Hot off the coals of Arcane’s success, Riot Games announced an upcoming novel named Ruination.

Written by Riot Games Principal Writer Anthony Reynolds, this story will “[tell] the story of Kalista, military general to King Viego, as she searches for a legendary realm that may have access to ancient magic-the only way to cure the poisoned Queen Isolde.”

This is described as a “foundational story” for the League of Legends universe and will help provide context to some of the game’s most pivotal characters. Senior Vice President and Publisher of Orbit US hopes that this story will excite “not just the millions of League of Legends players but anyone who loves epic adventures set in fantastical worlds.”

Ruination will be published in print, ebook, and audio formats. The book will release in the United States and the United Kingdom in September 2022, with international versions expected to release as well. Reynolds has worked in creating stories for Riot Games before, releasing the novella Garen: First Shield. He also has experience writing books set in the universe of Warhammer.