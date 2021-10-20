League of Legends version 11.21 brings major buffs to Teemo and Lux – Full patch notes

A controversial set of changes is in the pipeline for League of Legends, as infamous champions like Teemo and Lux are seeing some major buffs. These champions haven’t been in the limelight for quite some time, but these changes aim to push them into the meta quite hard.

Other problematic characters like Akshan and Graves are receiving more nerfs, as they dominate the meta too strongly right now. These nerfs should make their laning phases less oppressive, as Akshan’s damage is lowered and Graves’ survivability is shot.

One of the most controversial changes set to arrive in Version 11.21 is the rollout of all-chat disabling. Riot unveiled plans earlier to remove all-chat in an attempt to combat toxicity. As feedback towards the planned change has been negative overall, Riot is slowing down their plans to disable the social feature, rolling it out to only a few regions.

Unfortunately, the patch notes didn’t specify which regions would receive the all-chat disable first. In regions where all-chat is disabled, you’ll still be able to use the feature in custom games. Riot will alter its plans based on reports, penalty rates, and surveys.

Here are the full patch notes for version 11.21 in League of Legends:

Patch Notes: Version 11.21

All-Chat

Starting this patch, /all chat will be disabled in matchmade queues in a few regions. Since our original announcement, response has varied between regions, so we’re shifting our approach and only disabling /all chat where players were most receptive to trying it out.

This test will last for 11.21 and 11.22. In regions where the disable rolls out, /all chat will still be available in custom games, and no other tools are being disabled. We’ll evaluate the impact of this change through verbal abuse reports, penalty rates, surveys, and direct feedback. When the test ends, we may leave /all chat disabled, make changes to the disable, or turn it back on, on a per-region basis. We may also make adjustments during the test itself based on initial results.

Champions

Akshan

E: Heroic Swing Base Damage per Shot: 30/50/70/90/110 ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90



Graves

E: Quickdraw Bonus Armor per Stack: 6/9/12/15/18 ⇒ 4/7/10/13/16



Jinx

Passive: Get Excited! Total Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%



E: Flame Chompers! Range: 900 ⇒ 925

R: Super Mega Death Rocket! Cooldown: 90/75/60 seconds ⇒ 75/65/55 seconds



Karthus

E: Defile Mana Restored: 20/27/34/41/48 ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55



Lux

Base Stats Attack Speed per Level 1% ⇒ 2%

Passive: Illumination Illumination mark duration extended if Lux’s basic attack is already in flight to the target, or if R – Final Spark is being cast

E: Lucent Singularity Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+65% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP)

R: Final Spark Cooldown: 80/60/40 seconds ⇒ 60/50/40 seconds



Miss Fortune

Base Stats Mana: 325.84 ⇒ 300

W: Strut Mana Cost: 30 ⇒ 45



Quinn

W: Heightened Senses Bonus Attack Speed: 20/35/50/65/80% ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60%



Sion

W: Soul Furnace Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+40% AP) (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+40% AP) (+10/11/12/13/14% maximum health)



Teemo

Q: Blinding Dart Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds Blind Duration: 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25/2.5 seconds ⇒ 2.0/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 seconds Missile Speed: 1500 ⇒ 2500



Viego

Q: Blade of the Ruined King AD Ratio: 60% ⇒ 70%

W: Spectral Maw Self-Slow While Charging: 15% ⇒ 10%

R: Heartbreaker Critical Strike Chance Ratio: 75% ⇒ 100%



Xayah

Base Stats Move Speed: 325 ⇒ 330

Q: Double Daggers Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds



Items

Goredrinker

Thirsting Slash: 100% Total AD ⇒ 175% Base AD

Goredrinker now grants 8% Omnivamp

Health Regeneration: Goredrinker no longer grants 150% health regen

Spite: No longer grants 0-15% (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus AD

Ironspike Whip

Crescent: 75% Total AD ⇒ 100% Base AD

Stridebreaker

Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 50

Halting Slash: 100% Total AD ⇒ 175% Base AD

Runes

Conqueror

Adaptive Force per Stack: 2-5 (based on level) ⇒ 2-4 (based on level)

Buff Duration: 6 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

Guardian

Shield: 70-150 (based on level) (+15% Guardian’s AP) (+9% Guardian’s bonus health) ⇒ 50-130 (based on level) (+15% Guardian’s AP) (+9% Guardian’s bonus health)

Health Shard

Bonus Health: 15-90 (based on level) ⇒ 15-140 (based on level)

Ingenious Hunter

Base Item Haste: 10 ⇒ 20

Item Haste per Stack: 5 ⇒ 6

Max Item Haste at Full Stacks: 35 ⇒ 50

Ravenous Hunter

Omnivamp per Stack: 1.5% ⇒ 1.2%

Max Omnivamp at Full Stacks: 7.5% ⇒ 6%

Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Syndra’s spell effects have gotten a major visual update for several of her skins, including base!

Singed’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer and cleaner. Muhahahaha.

Kindred’s Wolf has been fixed to animate with Lamb while emoting~

Warwick will now properly sense low health enemies who took damage while he was dead

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s Q – Starsurge visual effects would go out of sync from its hitbox as it grew

visual effects would go out of sync from its hitbox as it grew Fixed a bug where Nasus’s Q – Siphoning Strike did not deal damage to traps (such as Teemo’s R – Noxious Trap and Nidalee’s W – Bushwack )

did not deal damage to traps (such as Teemo’s and Nidalee’s ) Fixed a bug where Gangplank’s Q – Parrrley still healed for 20% instead of 10% from Fleet Footwork

still healed for 20% instead of 10% from Fleet Footwork Fixed a bug where some abilities (such as Ezreal’s Q – Mystic Shot ) did not count toward the stacking effect of Mortal Reminder’s passive

) did not count toward the stacking effect of Mortal Reminder’s passive Akshan’s E – Heroic Swing will get interrupted properly when he goes into stasis (such as via Zhonya’s Hourglass or Guardian Angel)

will get interrupted properly when he goes into stasis (such as via Zhonya’s Hourglass or Guardian Angel) Shard of True Ice will correctly reduce minion gold if its user has farmed more than 20 minions per 5 minutes

The following abilities will now trigger spell effects (such as Luden’s Tempest or Muramana) when dealing damage: Blitzcrank’s E – Power Fist, Camille’s Q – Precision Protocol, Darius’ W – Crippling Strike, Dr. Mundo’s E – Blunt Force Trauma, Garen’s Q – Decisive Strike, Hecarim’s E – Rampage, Illaoi’s W – Harsh Lesson, Jax’s W – Empower, Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite, Trundle’s Q – Chomp, Vayne’s Q – Tumble, Wukong’s Q – Crushing Blow, and Yorick’s Q – Last Rites

Upcoming Skins and Chromas