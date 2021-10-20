League of Legends version 11.21 brings major buffs to Teemo and Lux – Full patch notes
Some controversial changes are on the way.
A controversial set of changes is in the pipeline for League of Legends, as infamous champions like Teemo and Lux are seeing some major buffs. These champions haven’t been in the limelight for quite some time, but these changes aim to push them into the meta quite hard.
Other problematic characters like Akshan and Graves are receiving more nerfs, as they dominate the meta too strongly right now. These nerfs should make their laning phases less oppressive, as Akshan’s damage is lowered and Graves’ survivability is shot.
One of the most controversial changes set to arrive in Version 11.21 is the rollout of all-chat disabling. Riot unveiled plans earlier to remove all-chat in an attempt to combat toxicity. As feedback towards the planned change has been negative overall, Riot is slowing down their plans to disable the social feature, rolling it out to only a few regions.
Unfortunately, the patch notes didn’t specify which regions would receive the all-chat disable first. In regions where all-chat is disabled, you’ll still be able to use the feature in custom games. Riot will alter its plans based on reports, penalty rates, and surveys.
Here are the full patch notes for version 11.21 in League of Legends:
Patch Notes: Version 11.21
All-Chat
Starting this patch, /all chat will be disabled in matchmade queues in a few regions. Since our original announcement, response has varied between regions, so we’re shifting our approach and only disabling /all chat where players were most receptive to trying it out.
This test will last for 11.21 and 11.22. In regions where the disable rolls out, /all chat will still be available in custom games, and no other tools are being disabled. We’ll evaluate the impact of this change through verbal abuse reports, penalty rates, surveys, and direct feedback. When the test ends, we may leave /all chat disabled, make changes to the disable, or turn it back on, on a per-region basis. We may also make adjustments during the test itself based on initial results.
Champions
Akshan
- E: Heroic Swing
- Base Damage per Shot: 30/50/70/90/110 ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90
Graves
- E: Quickdraw
- Bonus Armor per Stack: 6/9/12/15/18 ⇒ 4/7/10/13/16
Jinx
- Passive: Get Excited!
- Total Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%
- E: Flame Chompers!
- Range: 900 ⇒ 925
- R: Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Cooldown: 90/75/60 seconds ⇒ 75/65/55 seconds
Karthus
- E: Defile
- Mana Restored: 20/27/34/41/48 ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55
Lux
- Base Stats
- Attack Speed per Level 1% ⇒ 2%
- Passive: Illumination
- Illumination mark duration extended if Lux’s basic attack is already in flight to the target, or if R – Final Spark is being cast
- E: Lucent Singularity
- Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+65% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP)
- R: Final Spark
- Cooldown: 80/60/40 seconds ⇒ 60/50/40 seconds
Miss Fortune
- Base Stats
- Mana: 325.84 ⇒ 300
- W: Strut
- Mana Cost: 30 ⇒ 45
Quinn
- W: Heightened Senses
- Bonus Attack Speed: 20/35/50/65/80% ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60%
Sion
- W: Soul Furnace
- Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+40% AP) (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+40% AP) (+10/11/12/13/14% maximum health)
Teemo
- Q: Blinding Dart
- Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds
- Blind Duration: 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25/2.5 seconds ⇒ 2.0/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 seconds
- Missile Speed: 1500 ⇒ 2500
Viego
- Q: Blade of the Ruined King
- AD Ratio: 60% ⇒ 70%
- W: Spectral Maw
- Self-Slow While Charging: 15% ⇒ 10%
- R: Heartbreaker
- Critical Strike Chance Ratio: 75% ⇒ 100%
Xayah
- Base Stats
- Move Speed: 325 ⇒ 330
- Q: Double Daggers
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds
Items
Goredrinker
- Thirsting Slash: 100% Total AD ⇒ 175% Base AD
- Goredrinker now grants 8% Omnivamp
- Health Regeneration: Goredrinker no longer grants 150% health regen
- Spite: No longer grants 0-15% (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus AD
Ironspike Whip
- Crescent: 75% Total AD ⇒ 100% Base AD
Stridebreaker
- Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 50
- Halting Slash: 100% Total AD ⇒ 175% Base AD
Runes
Conqueror
- Adaptive Force per Stack: 2-5 (based on level) ⇒ 2-4 (based on level)
- Buff Duration: 6 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds
Guardian
- Shield: 70-150 (based on level) (+15% Guardian’s AP) (+9% Guardian’s bonus health) ⇒ 50-130 (based on level) (+15% Guardian’s AP) (+9% Guardian’s bonus health)
Health Shard
- Bonus Health: 15-90 (based on level) ⇒ 15-140 (based on level)
Ingenious Hunter
- Base Item Haste: 10 ⇒ 20
- Item Haste per Stack: 5 ⇒ 6
- Max Item Haste at Full Stacks: 35 ⇒ 50
Ravenous Hunter
- Omnivamp per Stack: 1.5% ⇒ 1.2%
- Max Omnivamp at Full Stacks: 7.5% ⇒ 6%
Bugfixes & QoL Changes
- Syndra’s spell effects have gotten a major visual update for several of her skins, including base!
- Singed’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer and cleaner. Muhahahaha.
- Kindred’s Wolf has been fixed to animate with Lamb while emoting~
- Warwick will now properly sense low health enemies who took damage while he was dead
- Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s Q – Starsurge visual effects would go out of sync from its hitbox as it grew
- Fixed a bug where Nasus’s Q – Siphoning Strike did not deal damage to traps (such as Teemo’s R – Noxious Trap and Nidalee’s W – Bushwack)
- Fixed a bug where Gangplank’s Q – Parrrley still healed for 20% instead of 10% from Fleet Footwork
- Fixed a bug where some abilities (such as Ezreal’s Q – Mystic Shot) did not count toward the stacking effect of Mortal Reminder’s passive
- Akshan’s E – Heroic Swing will get interrupted properly when he goes into stasis (such as via Zhonya’s Hourglass or Guardian Angel)
- Shard of True Ice will correctly reduce minion gold if its user has farmed more than 20 minions per 5 minutes
- The following abilities will now trigger spell effects (such as Luden’s Tempest or Muramana) when dealing damage: Blitzcrank’s E – Power Fist, Camille’s Q – Precision Protocol, Darius’ W – Crippling Strike, Dr. Mundo’s E – Blunt Force Trauma, Garen’s Q – Decisive Strike, Hecarim’s E – Rampage, Illaoi’s W – Harsh Lesson, Jax’s W – Empower, Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite, Trundle’s Q – Chomp, Vayne’s Q – Tumble, Wukong’s Q – Crushing Blow, and Yorick’s Q – Last Rites