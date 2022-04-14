Lego Builder’s Journey Creative Mode update is live, lets you build new models and scenes

Lego Builder’s Journey launched last summer, challenging players to reunite minifigures across a series of dioramas by stacking and connection Lego bricks. If that sounds like the perfect game for building your own original Lego creations, then developer Lightbrick Studio couldn’t agree more. The game’s Creative Mode update is out now.

Builder’s Journey is playable on plenty of platforms — PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS — but it’s the Steam page that has all the details. Creative Mode doesn’t just give you a blank canvas and every possible brick, but creative types already know that constraints are often what bring out the best ideas. Creative Mode gives you different themes to choose from, and some offer ideas of their own by starting with some pre-built objects. You’ll pull bricks from the bucket just as you would in the regular puzzle-solving story mode, and a paint bucket tool lets you change the color of your builds in bulk.

Once you’ve built your new creation, you can use the photo mode to take a snapshot of your work. Builder’s Journey is already a good-looking game, but it provides lighting and viewing angle options for taking these photos. “We look forward to seeing what you come up with,” says Lightbrick.

If you’re in the mood for more puzzles, then you’ll be happy to know that another Lego game is due this year. The physics-driven Lego Bricktales is slated for a 2022 release, though platforms have not yet been announced.