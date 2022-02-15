Lego Horizon Forbidden West set coming in May, includes Aloy and Tallneck figures

Not sure if you’ve heard, but Horizon Forbidden West’s release date is fast approaching. As one of the biggest releases for the first quarter of 2022 and a potential early contender for Game of the Year, the influx of merch for the game will be inevitable. Fans will be quick to snap up figurines and shirts, but soon it looks like they’ll be able to play as the heroic Aloy in a whole new way.

It appears that rumors of a Lego set based on Horizon Forbidden West will be coming sooner than expected. Gaming site Argod has reported that the highly anticipated Lego set will hit shelves on May 22 and cost $79.99. The 1222 brick set will include an Aloy figure, plus an impressively large Tallneck figure for fans to assemble. It will also have a Scout figure with interchangeable eyes and an environment set for players to build on.

Image via Aroged

The set was first mentioned back in December when German retailer Wagner’s accidentally listed it as an available product before quickly delisting it, but not before the Internet grabbed hold of the idea. We expect the set to be in high demand, as many of these limited-run sets tend to be. Pre-orders are expected to open up within the next few days so that fans can be the first to get their hands on this tiny Aloy figure.

More information along with the official announcement for this Lego set can be found on the PlayStation blog.