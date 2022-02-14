Horizon Forbidden West reviews hint at an early Game of the Year contender

Horizon Forbidden West reviews are out, and the almost overwhelming positivity toward the game hints at a potential Game of the Year contender. While 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year for gaming with Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all planning a slew of high-quality releases, gamers will be able to get their hands on what could be one of the best games of the year at the end of the week.

With 92 scorable reviews currently logged with Metacritic, the game is averaging a score of 89. Multiple outlets have awarded the game a perfect 100 score, including Gamepur’s sister-site Twinfinite.

Horizon Forbidden West is the hotly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The 2017 title proved to be a massive success for Sony and Guerrilla Games, selling 20 million copies since release. Not only was the game a huge success on PlayStation consoles, but it also acted as the tip of the spear for Sony’s expansion onto PC, a platform that they have largely ignored until now. While there have been no plans for Horizon Forbidden West announced for PC yet, it seems likely that it will arrive on Steam further down the line.

Horizon Forbidden West will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18. While things are certainly looking good for Horizon Forbidden West, we are praying for a great year of strong releases that will result in tough competition for any GOTY titles for 2022.