Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a Yakuza spin-off game announced by RGG Studio

In a torrent of Yakuza announcements this week, Sega has announced another game for us to look forward to. Titled Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, this will be a spin-off game with a plot that takes place between the events of Yakuza 6 and Yakuza 7. The plan is for this new game to bridge a gap in anticipation of Yakuza 8 (now titled Like a Dragon 8) and explain what happened to Kiryu Kazama.

The game is set to release in 2023 on all platforms, which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. With gameplay in mind, this game looks like it’s going to be an action adventure with more of a spin-off feel to it. In the words of Masayoshi Yokoyama:

“This is going to be an action-adventure game. It will be about half the size of a regular Yakuza game.”

However, Yokoyama also added that there will be Yakuza elements that the players have already grown used to present in this game as well, despite it not being a more traditional RPG like the mainline Yakuza games. However, it was made clear that this game will serve as a precursor to the events of Like a Dragon 8.

The new game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (a real mouthful), was initially announced with a teaser trailer. We have glimpsed the protagonist of the game Kiryu Kazama meditating at peace, while we also learn that he has taken on an assumed name. Of course, in true Yakuza fashion, things are likely not going to go as peacefully as the trailer would have us believe.

It will be interesting to see if this game will fully explain how Kiryu and Ichiban come into contact, as that was one of the main parts of the reveal in the announcement of Like a Dragon 8. So the hope remains that this game will give us those answers, but we will have to wait and see.