Lost Ark players are divided over the lack of content in this week’s update

Lost Ark is releasing a new update this week, and some players were upset to find that there’s not much new content coming with the update. Players were expecting content such as the new continent, South Vern, or new classes such as the Glaiver. However, the Lost Ark community seems angrier at Amazon Games’ failure to communicate the release dates of new content, especially in light of the recent April / May Lost Ark roadmap.

The official forums and Reddit boards are filled with posts of angry players who were dismayed at the “lack of communication” from Amazon. Other fans have mentioned how Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG never confirmed the release date for any of the new upcoming content in the first place.

Community Manager Roxx released the following statement about the issue:

“We planned to share this ahead of this week’s maintenance much earlier on, however in working through update builds it was discovered that additional changes and fixes were needed and these plans had to shift. We are now planning on sharing that date as soon as possible, when we are confident in the build we have.”

Roxx added that the team was “seeking ways to provide more information to players like the above so that you can feel in the loop.” Players have continued to remain divided on the issue, even as shortly after the patch notes were released, the release date of Glaiver was revealed.