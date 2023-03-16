How to use Lost Ark Preset Converters

Lost Ark has some of the best character customization players can find in an MMO. It seems like the developers also know that and have given the players the possibility to import other people’s characters in your game as presets. However, there is a large market for Lost Ark and the game files for NA/EU, Korea, and Russia are different from each other. You can just take someone’s preset file from Korea and use it in your game in the United States. This is why you will need to either edit the file yourself or use a Preset Converter to get it done in seconds. Since this is by far the easier method, here is how you can use a Preset Convert to import presets from other regions in Lost Ark.

How to use a Preset Converter to get new presets in Lost Ark

When you download a preset file from a forum or a specific site for Lost Ark, you will have to make sure that it is a .cus file. Otherwise, it means that you haven’t downloaded a preset file. If it is a .zip file, make sure to extract the .cus file before accessing a Preset Converter website.

Now, you will have to make sure that the .cus file is for your region, otherwise, it won’t work. You could open the file using Notepad and change the region, but you can make errors and ruin the file. So, the best option is a Preset Converter.

Here are the steps you need to follow to successfully use a Preset Converter for Lost Ark:

Upload the preset .cus file you want to convert. You will now see the original region of the file. Click on the region you want to convert to (NA/EU/SA, Korea, or Russia) and download the new .cus file. Make sure that the file has a name that looks like this: “Customizing_(class)_slot0.cus” Open your Lost Ark installation folder in SteamLibrary\steamapps\common. Place the .cus file you downloaded in the Lost Ark\EFGame\Customizing folder.

Now, you should be able to find the preset in Lost Ark after opening the game. If you want to add more presets for a single class, just change the number at the end of the .cus file. For example, you can have the following files in the Customizing folder:

Customizing_Fighter_slot0.cus

Customizing_Fighter_slot1.cus

Customizing_Fighter_slot7.cus

As long as the class name is valid and the numbers don’t overlap, everything should work well. Now you can finally use all those pretty Korean presets in your Lost Ark playthrough.